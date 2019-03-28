  • search
    After forces kill four naxals, their chief appeals for justice

    New Delhi, Mar 28: In the wake of the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha, an audio clip has been circulated by the naxalites in Chhattisgarh.

    After forces kill four naxals, their chief appeals for justice
    Representational Image

    The clip was released after the killing of four naxalites in an encounter with the The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Bastar. In the clip the chief of the South Bastar divisional committee, Vikas seeks for a judicial inquiry into the encounter.

    In the four minute audio clip, he says that the CRPF surrounded a platoon of naxalites and sprayed bullets on them. Criticise the incident and also the oppression. Please pay your respects to the martyrs, he also goes on to say. I appeal to the people and the media to demand a judicial inquiry into the incident, he further adds.

    He also goes on to criticise the Congress government in the state. He says that the current government is following the same policy of suppressing the people's movement as was done by the previous BJP government.

    On Tuesday, the CoBRA battalion of the CRPF raided a naxal camp in Sukma. In the gun battle that lasted 45 minutes, four naxalites were killed. The slain naxalites have been identified as Jagdeesh, Dudi Hidma, Vanjam Guddi and Mariam Sudhri.

