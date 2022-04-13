After FIR, Digvijaya Singh says deleted fake tweet but stand by questions on Khargone violence

Digvijaya Singh on BJP MLA's call to break legs of Congressmen: I'll go to his house to recite Ramdhun

Bhopal, Apr 13: Senior Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that he deleted the post only because 'the picture was not of Khargone (the district that saw violence)' Madhya Pradesh, on Ram Navami but he stood by his questions on the violence. His assertion came in the wake of an FIR lodged against him by the Madhya Pradesh police over a fake tweet.

"Even in my tweet, I had only asked questions. I deleted the tweet only because that picture was not of Khargone," he told news agency ANI.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint of one Prakash Mande, a resident of Bhopal. The case was registered under sections 153A, 295A, 465, 505 (2) of IPC. Mande complained that Singh posted a fabricated photo that might instigate communal violence.

The former chief minister has been facing criticism from rivals over the post and the controversial image that was used.

In a tweet, Singh said,''Did the Khargone administration allow a procession carrying weapons like sticks and swords? Will bulldozers run at the homes of all those who throw stones, irrespective of religion? Do not forget Shivraj ji, you have taken an oath to run the government impartially (sic).''

"In the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to practice his religion. Shivraj ji's action based on religion is unconstitutional. Is there a provision for this bulldozer culture in any law or rule of India? If you have to drive a bulldozer illegally, then please do not discriminate based on religion," he had further asked.

Curfew was clamped in the entire Khargone city on Sunday after stone-pelting during a Ram Navami procession triggered arson and torching of vehicles. 84 people have been arrested so far, officials said on Monday.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 15:52 [IST]