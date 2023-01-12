After FIFA, IPL 2023 streaming to be available for free

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 12: Buoyed over by the success of the online broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Reliance now aims to apply a similar kind of plan for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

    It is being reported that Viacom18, a Reliance venture, is considering multiple strategies to cement itself in the live sports streaming market.

    According to a report in Business Standard, the cash-rich Reliance is expected to offer cheap or free product offerings to corner market share, along with subscription packages for a superior viewing experience.

    "The company is planning to make available the IPL broadcast in regional languages, bundling free IPL viewing with Jio telecom subscription packages or allowing users with rival mobile plans to access some form of free broadcast on JioCinema," the report added.

    Viacom18 is aiming to get 60 million free-dish homes, to corner its main rival in this category remains Disney+Hotstar, which holds the DTH rights to the IPL.

    Experts believe that Viacom18's free IPL offering may bring more viewers, but it is likely to could bring disruption and make a dent in its competitor's viewership.

    They also highlighted that the market disruption could be against the industry's interests.

    Notably, Viacom18 purchased digital media rights for the 2023-2027 seasons of IPL for Rs 23,758 crore last year.

    IPL 2023 also will see ten teams battle for the title. The 10 teams part of IPL 2023 are Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 13:34 [IST]
    X