After Delhi and Rajasthan ABVP loses Hyderabad University student union polls

The Alliance for Social Justice (ASJ) made a clean sweep at the University of Hyderabad student union election 2017 on Friday. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s losing trend continued with the student body failing to win a single post.

The ASJ went into the election with Rohit Vemula's name and banners of the deceased student were put up across the varsity in celebration after the results were announced. In a bid to defeat the ABVP, Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI), Dalit Students Union (DSU), the Tribal Students Forum (TSF), the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) came together.

The ASJ swept all posts with Sreerag P as President, Lunavanth Naresh as Vice President, Arif Ahemmed as General Secretary, Muhammed Ashique as Joint Secretary, Gundeti Abhishek as Cultural Secretary and Lolam Sravan Kumar as Sports Secretary. The ABVP came second in all posts while the National Students Union of India (NSUI) contested only for the President's post.

Tense moments were witnessed on the campus as Tribal Students Federation staged a protest condemning the cancellation of vice president-elect's candidature. The election commission canceled ASF candidate Lunavath Naresh's candidature after the ABVP raised questions over his ineligibility owing to attendance. While the results were announced, an inquiry into Naresh's election is underway.

The loss came as a massive loss of face for the ABVP that has only been witnessing jolts in student union elections across the country. The ABVP has been on the backfoot at Delhi, Rajasthan and Guwahati Universities.

