After clean sweep in Punjab, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann's victory roadshow in Amritsar today

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Mar 13: After sweeping the Punjab Assembly polls with a huge majority, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a roadshow in Amritsar today.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is set to lead party's roadshow in Amritsar on Sunday to thank the people of the state for their "love and trust".

"A roadshow would be organised in Amritsar on March 13 to acknowledge the immense love and trust that the party received from the people of Punjab," the party said in a statement.

Punjab's Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann will also join Kejriwal for the roadshow to thank the people of Punjab, it added.

"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfill the promises we have made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people of the State," Bhagwant Mann said at Sangrur as reported by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, the two leaders will pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Sri Ram Tirath Mandir.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a huge margin of 58,206 votes.

Mann has said the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary Bhagat Singh in Nawanshahr district.

On the party's resounding poll victory, Mann said, "The people defeated arrogant persons and they made the common people victorious."

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 8:54 [IST]