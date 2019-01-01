After busting ISIS inspired module, NIA digs deeper

New Delhi, Jan 1: The National Investigation Agency has conducted more raids after busting an Islamic State inspired module in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Raids were conducted at Saidapur village of Amroha from where it had last week arrested four persons.

In all ten persons were arrested of which four were from Amroha. NIA officials tell OneIndia that there are several more persons under the scanner. The interrogation of the ten accused persons has led to more names who could also be part of this module, the officer also informed.

The scanner of the agencies has been high on Amroha following the arrest of Mufti Sohail, alias Hazrath a native of this area. He according to the NIA was the mastermind of the module.

On Sunday, the NIA had carried out another batch of searches at Delhi's Jafrabad, Seelampur and Amroha. Five persons were questioned following the raids, but none were arrested.

The NIA had seized arms and ammunition following the raid that took place last week.

The agency had said that the module which called itself Harkat-ul-Harb had planned on carrying major attacks in and around Delhi. On its target were politicians and other top leaders, the NIA had also said.