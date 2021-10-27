After birth certificate, Nawab Malik shares Sameer Wankhede's ‘Nikah Nama' with marriage photo

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 27: After sharing the birth certificate, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik posted the wedding certificate along with a marriage photo of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the high-profile drug case involving Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The NCP leader said that it was the 'Nikah Nama' (wedding certificate) of Sameer Wankhede with his first wife Dr Shabana Quraishi. In another post, he tweeted, "On Thursday 7th December 2006 8 pm,a Nikah was performed between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Sabana Qureshi at Lokhand Wala complex, Andheri (west) mumbai. [sic]"

This is the 'Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of

'Sameer Dawood Wankhede' with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

However, the NCP leader clarified that the expose was not about the NCB officer's religion, but the fraudulent means that Wankhede allegedly used to get a caste certificate for a job at the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

"I want to make it clear that the issue i am exposing of Sameer Dawood Wankhede is not about his religion. I want to bring to light the fraudulent means by which he has obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job and has deprived a deserving Scheduled Caste person of his future, [sic]" he tweeted.

Later, the minister said that he would quit politics if his allegations against the NCB officer were false. "Birth certificate or 'nikah nama' which I tweeted, if they prove me wrong, I will quit politics, resign from my post...I am not asking him (Sameer Wankhede) to resign, but he will lose his job as per law," he added.

Nawab Malik has been levelling a series of allegations against Sameer Wankhede after he arrested Aryan Khan in a cruise drug bust case. He had also posted his birth certificate and accused the NCB officer of forging documents to get the government job.

On the other hand, an inquiry is being conducted against Sameer Wankhede by the Mumbai police over the allegations of extortion.