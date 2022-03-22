After Azad, Sonia Gandhi meets some leaders of G-23 at her residence

New Delhi, Mar 22: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met a few members of disseing G-23 Group at her residence. It comes days after a meeting with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

G-23 is a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded an organisational overhaul. The leaders who Gandhi met included Deputy Leader of the party in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari.

In the days to come, Sonia is expected to meet some other leaders of the grouping. Sources said the leadership is open to suggestions from the G-23 and have reached out to them in a bid to resolve the differences within and work out a resolution to strengthen the party.

After the meetig on March 26, the G-23 Group had said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way".

Talking to reporters, after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Azad said that he had a good meeting with the Congress president with the discussion centred on how to prepare and fight unitedly the forthcoming assembly polls to take on rival parties.

Playing down the meeting, he said, "It may be news for you but we keep meeting the Congress president at various intervals". "Mrs Gandhi keeps having discussions with leaders to strengthen the organisation... A few days ago the working committee had met and suggestions were asked as to how to strengthen the Congress party and what were the reasons for the defeat (in five assembly polls). I had also given my suggestions," he said. PTI

