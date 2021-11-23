After Airtel, Vodafone Idea to increase prepaid plans mobile tariff: All details

Airtel wants fees on incoming calls from other networks till 2022

New Delhi, Nov 23: A day after Bharti Airtel hiked its pre-paid tariff, debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday announced an increase in its mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25 per cent.

The higher tariffs will be effective from November 25, it said in a statement.

The company has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for 28 days period to Rs 99 from Rs 79. In the popular unlimited category plans, Vodafone Idea has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent.

The lowest plan bundled with a per day 1 GB data limit with 28 days validity will cost Rs 269 from November 25 onwards. Currently, it costs Rs 219. Also, the price of 84 days validity plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will cost Rs 719 instead of Rs 599.

The 365 days plan with 1.5 GB per day data limit will go up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,899. Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399. The company has also increased the price of low value data top up by about 20 per cent.

The announcement from Vodafone Idea comes a day after Bharti Airtel announced hiking tariffs.

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom service provider, on Monday announced 20-25 per cent tariff hikes for various prepaid offerings, including voice plans, unlimited voice bundles, and data top ups, effective from November 26.

According to PTI, the entry-level tariffed voice plan of Airtel has been hiked by about 25 per cent, while for unlimited voice bundles the increase in most cases is about 20 per cent.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are the top three private telecom service providers operating in the Indian market. After the launch of Jio in 2016, all the telcos went out for a tariff war, reducing data, and plan rates.

