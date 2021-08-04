YouTube
    After abrogation of Article 370, Rahul Gandhi to visit Srinagar on August 9

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 04: In a first, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on August 9. According to reports, the Congress leader is likely to meet party workers there.

    Rahul Gandhi

    It can be seen that this will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

    Earlier this week, during the breakfast meeting with opposition leaders in Constitution Club, Rahul Gandhi had informally told some of attendees that he will pay a visit to the UT soon.

    It was reported that the Congress MP will meet several Congress leaders and is likely to stay in Jammu and Kashmir for two days.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 16:33 [IST]
    X