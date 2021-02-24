Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore each to kin of 2 corona warriors

After AAP gains in civic body polls, Kejriwal to hold road show in Gujarat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 24: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal will hold a road show on February 26 in Gujarat, where his party registered impressive gains in the civic body polls.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief thanked the people of Gujarat for ushering in an era of "new politics" in the state.

Farm laws like death warrant for farmers: Kejriwal after meeting protesting farmers

Party leaders said Kejriwal will hold a road show in Surat, where the AAP has won 27 seats in the municipal polls.

"AAP National Convenor Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit Gujarat on 26th Feb, 2021. He will thank the people of Gujarat for believing in AAP's Model of Development, in a grand Road Show," a tweet from the official handle of the AAP said.

The AAP, which had fielded 470 candidates across six corporations, won 27 seats in Surat. Its workers celebrated the poll results by cutting cakes.