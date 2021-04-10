For Quick Alerts
After a wait for decades, the 'mahayagya' of 'ashol poribortan' has started in Bengal: PM Modi
Kolkata, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived at Krishnanagar is addressing a public rally.
Addressing a massive rally, PM Modi predicted that the process of change will commence in West Bengal on May 2. The persons indulging in appeasement, extortion and insult of the people will be taught a lesson, he added.
''After a wait for decades, the 'mahayagya' of 'ashol poribortan' has started in Bengal. This 'mahayagya' will teach a lesson to appeasers,'' Modi said.
''This election of Bengal is not only being fought by BJP, people of Bengal are also fighting this election,'' PM Narendra Modi said in Krishnanagar.