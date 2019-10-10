After 52 hours, Pune couple's pet beagle picked up by Zomato delivery boy returns home

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Pune, Oct 10: A beagle puppy that was allegedly kidnapped by the Zomato delivery boy, from the premises of Pune couple Vandana Shah was returned after two days.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vandana and her husband had earlier claimed that police initially refused to lodge a complaint at Pune's Alankar police station but registered one eventually after being told that she is a lawyer.

The next day, another delivery boy near her residence recognised the dog from a picture and said it was taken away by a fellow staffer named Tushar. According to reports, Tushar had apparently shared a picture of the pet dog with another delivery man of Zomato.

Vandana Shah had earlier posted about the bizarre incident, which happened on Monday around noon when she found that her dog went missing from Karve Road.

Vandana said,"We took his contact number and asked him about the dog. However, the delivery boy Tushar confessed to have picked him up but when we asked him to return the dog, he said that he had sent him to his village.''

"We also offered him money in exchange for our beagle but he kept on giving us evasive answers and then later he has switched off his phone," she added.

According to CCTV footage, the dog was last seen playing and roaming inside the premises of her home before he went missing.

Vandana also reached out to Zomato seeking their help stating that her dog was kidnapped by Tushar. To which food aggregator Zomato declined to accept that the dog was picked up by their food delivery boy.

According to Shah,Tushar shared his address on the outskirts of Pune, and her family rushed to take the custody of their pet. She said that Tushar was not present there and pleaded on the telephone that he belonged to a poor family and the police case against him be withdrawn.