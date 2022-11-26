Aftab's Bumble date was a psychologist, brought her home while Shraddha's body parts were still in fridge

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 26: The Delhi Police has quizzed the woman who visited the residence of Aftab Amin Poonawala days after he allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into pieces in south Delhi's Mehrauli.

Police said Aftab came in contact with the woman, a psychologist, on the same dating app Bumble where he had also met Shraddha and called her to his residence, as reported by PTI.

The pieces of Walkar's body were kept inside the refrigerator when he called the psychologist at his place, according to sorces told PTI. The woman has been interrogated, police said.

Aftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody

Accused Aftab was on earlier sent to 13-day judicial custody. The accused was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody which was further extended for another five days on November 17.

On Tuesday, he was sent to four more days of police custody. The polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory here. Poonawala reached the FSL at Rohini here for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, police said.

Aftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, narco analysis test on November 28

A senior FSL official said all sessions related to the test have been completed, including the pre, main and post-stages of the procedure. ''Our forensic experts will analyse the recordings and make a report accordingly. He can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody,'' he added. The police are yet to find the victim's skull, her remaining body parts, as well as the weapon, used to dismember the body.

Delhi Police yet to receive DNA test report

Delhi Police is yet to receive the DNA test report in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case, an official said here on Saturday. According to police, the blood samples of the father and brother of Walkar have been collected for Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) matching with the body parts that have been recovered in the Mehrauli case till now.

''The DNA test report has not been received by police,'' Special CP (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda, said.

The beginning of the end

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

All sessions of polygraph test on Aftab end; may undergo narco analysis if reports reek of discrepancies

Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha and chopped off her body into 17-18 peices which he kept in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police said that the couple would fight regularly over issues such as marriage and who would bear the household expenses. On May 18, he strangled her to death and then set out to buy a knife and fridge. Following a missing person's complaint filed by Shraddha's father on November 10 as her daughter was untraceable for over two months, the police arrested Aftab, six months after the crime took place.