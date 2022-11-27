Aftab Poonawala's narco test likely to take place on Dec 5

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 27: Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will undergo narco test on December 5.

The remaining sessions of polygraph test have been lined up, one each on Monday and Tuesday, at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini here. Poonawala has already undergone three sessions of the test, also known as lie detector test, the last being held for about three hours on Friday.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days. He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17.

What is Narco Analysis?

The test is conducted by injecting sodium pentothal, also called 'truth serum' into a person, thus reducing an individual's self-consciousness. In such a sleep-like state, efforts are made to obtain probative truth about the crime. The dose of the injected substance is decided as per the person's sex, age, health, and physical condition, according to PTI report.

The accused is then interrogated by the investigating agencies in the presence of doctors. The revelations made during this stage are video recorded. Based on his statements, the report prepared by the expert is used in the process of collecting evidence. The procedure is conducted at a government hospital, after a court order permitting the same.

According to Forensic Science Laboratory officials, during the test, first the investigator submits the case with the laboratory and briefs them.

"Then, our psychologist has a session with investigating officer (IO). The experts interact with the suspect where he is apprised about the test as his consent is mandatory. Only when the psychologists are satisfied that the suspect has understood, he is medically examined and the process begins," an official said, adding the photography team is also sent from the laboratory.

Are Lie Detector and Narco Analysis Test Admissible in Court?

The Supreme Court had earlier said that narco-analysis or polygraph tests on an accused are illegal. However, the court permitted use of such truth-finding techniques in criminal cases on consent.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 22:30 [IST]