YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ahead of polls, Assam declared ‘disturbed area’ for 6 months under AFSPA by Governor

    By
    |

    Guwahati, Feb 24: The Assam government on Wednesday extended the existing ''disturbed area'' status of the state for another six months from February 27 under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

    AFSPA extended in Assam for another six months

    "As per powers conferred under section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as ''disturbed area'' upto 6 (six) months beyond 27/02/2021, unless withdrawn earlier", according to an official release issued here.

    Amit Shah's 100 plus target in Assam is meant for us: Baghel

    The release did not cite any particular reason for the extension, but sources said that it was in view of the assembly elections due in April-May and recovery of arms and ammunitions from some parts of the state. The AFSPA was imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then after a review by the state government.

    In the North East, the AFSPA is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of the eight police stations of districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.

    Civil society groups and rights activists in the region have been demanding withdrawal of the alleged ''draconian'' law from the northeastern states where it has been imposed.

    More ASSAM News

    Read more about:

    assam afspa Assam Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X