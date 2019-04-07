  • search
    Africa's richest man once withdrew Rs 69,23,10,000 from bank 'just to look at it'

    Bengaluru, Apr 07: Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote recently gave an interesting account of how he sensationally withdrew $10 million - equivalent to Rs 69,23,10,000 from the bank just to have a look at it.

    In an interview, the Nigerian business magnate told an interesting tale on how mere curiosity prompted him to make the outrageous withdrawal.

    Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote (Image: Twitter)

    According to a report from Agence France Presse, Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote said, "When you're young your first million is important, but after, the numbers don't mean much."

    "One day, I cashed 10 million, put them in the boot of my car I put it in my room. I looked at them and thought 'now I believe I have money' and took it back to the bank the next day," he told his audience.

    Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian businessman and owner of Dangote group. He is currently the richest man of Africa with US $10.7 billion net worth.

    Story first published: Sunday, April 7, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
