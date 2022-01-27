YouTube
    Afghanistan, trade to be discussed at India-Central Asia Summit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 27: The evolving situation in Afghanistan, connectivity and trade would be the main focus of the India-Central Asia Summit. The summit will be held virtually after the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were unable to attend the Republic Day celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    India-Central Asia Summit today

    The five leaders were invited to be chief guests at the event. The summit is expected to discuss several proposals focusing on trade, connectivity, Afghanistan and institutional frameworks for cooperation on various fields. During the meet the leaders would also press for making the summit an annual event at the ministerial level.

    The summit will be the first engagement of its kind between Indian and Central Asian leaders. The Ministry of External Affairs said that the meet indicates the importance attached by all six countries to a comprehensive and enduring partnership.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 9:44 [IST]
