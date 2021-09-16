Afghanistan to be India’s prime focus at SCO, Quad

Rohit Khosla comes in support of the Afghan refugees. Here’s all you need to know!

New Delhi, Sep 16: The key focus of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting would be on the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and evolving situation in the country.

New Delhi has flagged concerns following the Taliban takeover and said that it poses a massive challenge in the region. The SCO meeting will be held this week in Dushanbe, Tajikistan this week.

During the meet, India would also raise concerns about the role being played by Pakistan in Kabul.

Further, a large number of leaders part of the new dispensation in Afghanistan are on the FBI's most wanted list. PM Modi will address the SCO on Friday.

Later this month, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden. This would be followed by the meeting of the Quad leaders and the focus is likely to be largely around the situation in Afghansitan.

Officials tell OneIndia that the PM will also have separate meetings with the leaders of Japan and Australia on September 23. The Quad meeting will be held the next day. The meeting would be focused largely on Afghanistan and India would raise the issue of the current dispensation having a large number of leaders who are on the FBI's list. India would also point out that the Taliban's functioning is opposed to the UNSC resolution 2593 that was passed in August. While adopting Resolution 2593, the UN Security Council had strongly condemned the deadly attacks in Afghanistan and called for combating terrorism and upholding human rights.

