Afghan govt email accounts locked down by Google as Taliban looks for access

New Delhi, Sep 04: Google has temporarily locked some Afghan government email accounts. The move comes in the wake of the Taliban attempting to access the emails of former officials.

Google said that it was taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts. However the company did not admit to a complete lockdown of the accounts.

"In consultation with experts, we are continuously assessing the situation in Afghanistan. We are taking temporary actions to secure relevant accounts, as information continues to come in," a statement by a Google spokesperson read.

Reuters while quoting a former government employee said that the Taliban had asked him late July to save data on the ministry in which he was formerly employed for on servers the group could access.

Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 11:23 [IST]