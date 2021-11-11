In our better interest: Taliban on NSA level meet on Afghanistan convened by India

Afghan foreign minister in Pak, likely to meet special reps attending Troika Plus meet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 11: A delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi reached Islamabad to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This is the first visit of an Afghan official to Islamabad since the Taliban seized power in August.

The Afghan leader during his three day visit would focus on bilateral ties and also discuss ways to improve trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, regional connectivity and people to people contacts.

South Block satisfied as Reginal NSAs easily arrived at consensus on Afghanistan

He would also hold talks with Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. It may be recalled that Qureshi had visited Kabul on October 21. The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is holding the Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan with special representatives from Russia, China and United States.

Muttaqi is also expected to meet with the special representatives of these nations on Thursday.

Minister for finance Hidayatullah Badri, minister for industries and trade Nooruddin Aziz and senior officials from the aviation ministry are also part of Muttaqi's delegation to Pakistan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 8:23 [IST]