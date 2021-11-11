Afghan foreign minister in Pak, likely to meet special reps attending Troika Plus meet

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 11: A delegation led by Taliban's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi reached Islamabad to hold talks with the Pakistani leadership. This is the first visit of an Afghan official to Islamabad since the Taliban seized power in August.

    Image Courtesy: @RadioPakistan

    The Afghan leader during his three day visit would focus on bilateral ties and also discuss ways to improve trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, regional connectivity and people to people contacts.

    He would also hold talks with Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi. It may be recalled that Qureshi had visited Kabul on October 21. The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is holding the Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan with special representatives from Russia, China and United States.

    Muttaqi is also expected to meet with the special representatives of these nations on Thursday.

    Minister for finance Hidayatullah Badri, minister for industries and trade Nooruddin Aziz and senior officials from the aviation ministry are also part of Muttaqi's delegation to Pakistan.

