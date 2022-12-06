'Aero India 2023' to focus on country's 'atmanirbharta' in aerospace, defence sectors

The 14th edition of the Asia's biggest airshow will begin from 17 February 2023 and will host both Indian and foreign exhibitors

Bengaluru, Dec 06: Asia's biggest airshow 'Aero India 2023' will be organised by the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, from February 17 to 23, 2023. The 14th edition of this mega event will be yet another opportunity for India to showcase its steely resolve to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in aerospace and defence sectors.

"Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as a premier aerospace exhibition with 13 successful editions organized in Bengaluru since 1996," according to an official statement.

Regarding the air show, the Ministry of Defence team led by Anurag Bajpai, joint secretary (DIP) and Cdr. Achal Malhotra VSM, CEO, of the Defence Exhibition Organization along with C B Ananthakrishnan, CMD, HAL met Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Vandita Sharma, IAS, chief secretary and Gaurav Gupta, IAS, additional chief secretary, according to an ANI report.

They also met Air Cmde Manoj Kumar Yadav AoC, Air Force Station, Yelahanka and discussed issues related to Aero India 2023, according to the release.

The Karnataka CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Ministry of Defence for choosing Bengaluru as the venue for Aero India 2023. CM Bommai assured of full support to make this edition the largest ever since its inception.

Besides, the Ministry of Defence team took an on-site assessment at the Air Force Station Yelahanka and fast-tracked all planning and execution of the mega event which will showcase India's resolve to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in Aerospace and Defence.

HAL as a nodal organisation has constituted its teams and is ready to interact with the nodal teams of government of Karnataka and Indian Air Force to ensure seamless execution of Aero India 2023 which has multiple stakeholders, the release stated.

It is expected that the 14th Aero India to be better than the previous editions. Asia's biggest airshow, Aero India 2023 will have exhibitors - both Indian and foreign.

The first Aero India show was held in 1996. The event has grown over the years and earned a great reputation across the world.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 13:45 [IST]