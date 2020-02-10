Aeen ke dum pe march karenge: Despite police warning, Jamia protesters hold their ground

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 10: Scores of residents in Jamia Nagar staged a protest on Monday outside Jamia Millia Islamia against the CAA and NRC.

The protesters led by Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising JMI students and alumni, plan to march to Parliament to raise their voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The protesters raised slogans like "Kagaz Nahi dikhayenge (we will not furnish our papers)".

The police urged the Jamia students to restrict the protest to the university as permission for the march to Parliament had been rejected.

"Your permission to march has been denied, I request you to protest around this area only and not march ahead," said Upendra Singh, SHO of Jamia Nagar police station.