Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon: When Lata Mangeshkar moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears

New Delhi, Feb 06: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning. She wa 92.

"She is no more. She died in the morning," Usha Mangeshkar, the singer's younger sister, told PTI.

In her career spanning nearly eight decades, she has sung thousands of songs. However, the patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon has a special place among them all.

On January 27, 1963, Lata performed the song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zara Aankh Mein Bhar Lo Pani, Zara Yaad Karo Qurbani' in front of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. It was written in honour of the Indian soldiers who died in the India-China War of 1962.

Coupled with Mangeshkar's mellifluous voice were the powerful, hard-hitting lyrics of Kavi Pradeep that famously moved Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to tears.

Poet Pradeep penned the song shortly after the 1962 Indo-China war, as a tribute to the soldiers who had died defending the country.

Kavi Pradeep was approached by producer Mehboob Khan to write a song so that it could act as a fund raiser at the National Stadium in New Delhi. Pradeep also accepted this offer. It is said that he chose music director C. Ramchandra for this song and Lata Mangeshkar for singer.

Lata is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among other honours.

Story first published: Sunday, February 6, 2022, 10:29 [IST]