YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Adopt roster based reservations, Supreme Court tells AIIMS

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 14: The Supreme Court Friday directed AIIMS to adopt roster-based reservations in all its institutes as followed by Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao clarified that this would apply for this year and granted liberty to AIIMS to approach it in case of delay.

    Adopt roster based reservations, Supreme Court tells AIIMS

    "We direct that the roster point-based reservation for preferential candidates as followed by JIPMER be implemented in all the AIIMS. However, the roster points need not be similar to that of JIPMER," the bench also comprising Justice A S Bopanna said. Advocate Dushyant Parashar appeared for AIIMS in the case.

    The apex court had earlier sought a response from the Centre and AIIMS on a plea seeking defined criteria for arriving at a seat matrix for the institutional preference candidates in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test. The top court had issued notice to the Ministry of Health, AIIMS, and others on a plea filed by a students' association.

    It was hearing a plea filed by the Students Association AIIMS Bhopal and others which had also sought to provide for roster-wise/discipline-wise seat allocation for institutional preference candidates.

    Comments

    More AIIMS News  

    Read more about:

    aiims supreme court reservation

    Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X