Adityanath targets Akhilesh, calls him 'supporter of Pakistan, worshipper of Jinnah'

    Lucknow, Jan 28: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at the Samajwadi Party and its president Akhilesh Yadav, calling them supporters of Pakistan and "worshippers of Jinnah".

    Yogi Adityanath

    Adityanath's remark ostensibly refers to the SP president's recent statements on Pakistan and its founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

    "They are worshippers of Jinnah, we are worshippers of Sardar Patel. Pakistan is dear to them, we will sacrifice our life for Maa Bharati (Mother India)," Adityanath said in the Hindi tweet without taking any name.

    In another tweet, The CM said, "When they were (in power), Ram devotees were fired upon. Kanwar Yatras were cancelled. Exploits (karnamey) like Safai Mahotsav took place. When we are (in power)...dream of Sri Ramlala Virajman came true, flowers were showered from helicopter on 'kanwariyas'. Deepotsav and Rangotsav become the identity of Uttar Pradesh." Adityanath was referring to firing on "kar sevaks" in Ayodhya when SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief minister of the state.

    Earlier this month, Adityanath had made the 80 versus 20 comment, subtly referring to the religious composition of Uttar Pradesh.

    He said the election is of the 80 vs 20 and that 80 per cent of the voters are with the BJP.

    Before that Adityanath referred to Akhilesh Yadav's father Mulayam Singh Yadav as "abbajaan" (Urdu word for father).

    Experts believe that the language of political leaders will become more polarising as polling for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh draws near.

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022

    X