Aditya Singh Bhadoria: from humble beginnings to becoming a rising star in Bollywood

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Wonderful things happen to those who wait. This age-old idiom may have lost its value on the current generation but none of its inherent potency. It still applies to those who choose to follow the path of their dream, whether that path is laid with broken stones or freshly mowed grass. That is the story of Aditya Singh Bhadoria, a rising Bollywood star whose humble beginnings encouraged him to follow his passion and excel.

As a child, he saw grown-ups prepping themselves to earn a comfortable position as government servants. In the beginning, this was the extent of Aditya's dream too. But all that changed when his family migrated to the city. He recalls, "Life in the city was the stuff of dreams. It was real-life cinema for me. I appreciated the dreams people had, the struggles they were prepared to undergo and overcome to become more than their circumstances. It inspired me, and for the first time in my life and I realized that a 9-5 was not something that truly appealed to me. I had tasted freedom, or at least its hint in the air. I decided to follow my dreams and make it as an actor."

It was this desire that led Aditya to win the title of Mr. Charming Smile at Rubaru Mr. India 2018 and represent India among 26 countries in the Mr. Model International 2019 in Thailand. With his newfound fame came more work, and soon Aditya was a part of social ad campaigns and even got featured in a few music videos and recently his new music video released Titled as 'Dil Main Basaya.'

This small-town boy with starry eyes and big dreams has only just started. Aditya Singh Bhadoria is already making waves in the industry and has his eyes set on the horizon.