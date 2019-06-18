Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to lead Congress in Lok Sabha: reports

  • search
    New Delhi, June 18: West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been appointed as the Congress party's leader in the Lok Sabha, said reports.

    There was a speculation earlier that Chowdhury or Kerala unit working president K Suresh could be made the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha. Both had attended attended the all-party meeting along with Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday.

    File photo of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
    Names of Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari and Thiruvanathapuram MP Shashi Tharoor were also doing rounds.

    NDTV reported that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would lead the Congress in Lok Sabha.

    In the 16th Lok Sabha, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge led the Congress in the House, but he lost the Lok Sabha polls from Karnataka this time.

    Chowdhury, who has been representing Berhampore in West Bengal since 1999, retained the seat in this year's Lok Sabha elections. He had defeated TMC's Apurba Sarkar by over 80,000 votes.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 14:22 [IST]
