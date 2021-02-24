YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Adar Poonawalla hails first supply of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX initiative

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said it has initiated supplies of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to COVAX, the global initiative to ensure rapid and equitable access to the vaccine for all countries.

    Serum Institute hails first supply of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX initiative

    "It is a historic moment for all of us as COVAX receives its first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by SII, COVISHIELD. We are delighted to see the combined efforts of everyone result in saving the lives of millions," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

    Over 1.14 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in India: Health ministry

    SII will continue to be at the forefront of fighting the pandemic with affordable and immunogenic vaccines, he added.

    India on Wednesday dispatched the first batch of six lakh coronavirus vaccine doses to the African country of Ghana under the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) in collaboration with the UNICEF, which aims to cover 92 countries under the initiative.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X