Adani Stock rout: 16 Oppn parties demand JPC probe, meet in Parliament today to step up attack on govt

Various opposition parties on Thursday stalled both houses of Parliament over the Adani issue and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee investigation into it.

New Delhi, Feb 3: At least 16 Opposition parties met on Friday morning to coordinate their strategy in Parliament and decided to step up their attack on the government, demanding an immediate discussion on the issue of Adani stock rout.

The meeting came a day after they unitedly led the charge against the government over the issue and stalled both houses of Parliament on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

Various opposition parties have demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe or a Supreme Court-monitored committee investigation into the Adani issue while also seeking a discussion on it in Parliament.

Opposition demands JPC or CJI-monitored probe into Adani Group

The opposition leaders said they want a discussion on the Adani issue and if not allowed, they will protest inside the House, sources told news agency PTI.

Among the 16 parties whose leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge include the Congress, DMK, SP, AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena, RJD, JDU, CPIM, CPI, NCP, NC, IUML, Kerala Congress (Jose Mani), KC (Thomas), and the RSP.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the opposition demand remains the same. "Only an independent investigation will save LIC, SBI and other institutions forced by the prime minister to invest in the Adani Group," he said.

The Congress has been alleging that the investments made by public sector LIC and SBI into the Adani group have been "forced" by the prime minister.

The government has not responded to the issue so far.

RBI asks banks to share information on exposure to Adani Group: Report

Adani group stocks, where LIC is heavily invested, have lost over USD 100 billion in value since a tiny New York short seller came out with a damning report alleging financial and accounting fraud by the ports-to-energy conglomerate.

The Adani group has denied all charges and called the report malicious and full of lies. As the slide in Adani group stocks continued in the markets on Friday, the opposition said the rout has threatened the value of investments made by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and public sector banks.

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 11:53 [IST]