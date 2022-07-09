Adani Group says it will bid for 5G spectrum for private networks

Ahmedabad, July 9: Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Saturday announced that it will participate in the bidding process of the 5G telecom spectrum auction.

In a statement, Adani Group spokesperson said, "As India prepares to roll out next-generation 5G services through this auction, we are one of the many applicants participating in the open bidding process,"

"We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cyber security in the airport, ports & logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution, and various manufacturing operations," it said.

Also, if we are awarded 5G spectrum in the open bidding, it will also align with our recent announcement of significantly increasing the Adani Foundation's investments in Education, Healthcare and Skill Development in rural areas, each of which stands to benefit from 5G technology, the company's spokesperson said.

In addition, as we build our own digital platform encompassing super apps, edge data centres, and industry command and control centres, we will need ultra high-quality data streaming capabilities through a high frequency and low latency 5G network across all our businesses, the spokesperson added.

"All of this is aligned with our nation-building philosophy and supporting an Atmanirbhar Bharat," the spokesperson noted in the statement.

However, it made it clear that it has no intention to enter into the consumer mobility business. "We have received a lot of inquiries about our interest in the 5G space. Our intention is not to be in the consumer mobility space," the company said in the statement.

