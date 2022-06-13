YouTube
    Actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained after raid at rave party in Bengaluru hotel

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Jun 13: Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by police in a drugs related case. Siddhanth's medical examination confirmed drug use. He is currently lodged in Halasuru Police station.

    Siddhanth Kapoor
    File photo of Siddhanth Kapoor

    According to reports, The Park Hotel on MG Road near Trinity Circle was raided by cops on suspicion that drugs were being consumed at a party being held there.

    A team headed by Halasuru police inspector Manjunath conducted the raid at the five-star hotel. Blood samples of 35 people were takeen to check for drug usage, out of which, 5 tested positive.

    Among 35 samples that were tested, 5 of them have tested positive for drug usage. Siddhant Kapoor, who was also a part of the party has now been detained.

    A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

    The 37-year-old actor has featured in films like Shootout At Wadala, Haseena Parkar, Jazbaa and crime-thriller web series Bhaukaal.

    Previously, Shraddha Kapoor's name popped up in the Bollywood drugs case that emerged soon after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged possession of drugs but nothing was proved.

