Actor Vishal files nomination for RK Nagar bypoll

R K Nagar bypoll : Tamil actor Vishal enters the poll fray | Oneindia News

Tamil actor Vishal filed his nomination as an independent candidate for the RK Nagar bypoll on 4 December.

Filing the nomination Vishal said that "I want to be the voice of RK Nagar. I want to be the representative of the people and I'm not going to be a full-time politician. I have no long-term plan. It is just a gut feeling and I want to contest the election."

Vishal said he draws inspiration from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and late President, APJ Abdul Kalam.

"I look up to these two people. I haven't met Arvind Kejriwal but he is a people's leader. I'm not going to be a politician and will remain a commoner, " he added.

Actor Vishal, who filed his nomination papers for the RK Nagar bypoll on Monday paid his respects to late AIADMK Supremo J Jayalalithaa, at her memorial before filing his nomination at the RK Nagar election office on Monday.

He also paid respects to former Tamil Nadu chief ministers CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and MG Ramachandran (MGR).

The by-election for the assembly seat was necessitated after the death of legislator and chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Besides opposition DMK, ruling AIADMK's E Madhusudhanan and the party's sidelined leader T T V Dhinakaran are contesting for the prestigious seat.

Last year, Vishal was elected general secretary of SIAA, an actors' body, in a bitterly fought election. Later, he was also elected as the head of the TFPC and has been actively campaigning against piracy, one of the major issues in Tamil cinema.

