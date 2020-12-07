In BJP-RSS vision of India, Adivasis and Dalits should not have access to education: Rahul Gandhi

Actor-turned politician Vijayashanthi joins BJP

Hyderabad, Dec 07: Days after quitting Congess, actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti joined the BJP on Monday. Vijayashanti, who began her political career with the BJP, joined the TRS Party and switched loyalties to the Congress in 2014 before the formation of Telangana state.

It can be seen that Vijayashanti will be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP.

According to reports, she was not happy with the treatment she was being given in the Congress party. Vijayashanti worked a lot in Telangana but the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao sidelined everyone.

"BJP will definitely win in Telangana Assembly next time. Vijayashanti will be at the forefront for the development of the party in the state," said BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy on Sunday.

The former MP was said to be inactive in Congress party's activities and programmes in the state for the past few months. She resigned from the Congress after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation results.

The BJP made major inroads at the GHMC polls by winning 48 seats, while the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 55 seats becoming the single largest party.