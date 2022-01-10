'You don't have to tell your side of the story, time will': Sonu Sood on IT survey

Actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika joins Congress ahead of Punjab elections

New Delhi, Jan 10: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika will contest the forthcoming Punjab elections from the Congress ticket. She was met by state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at the actor's residence on Monday to formally welcome her to the grand old party.

"Sonu Sood is known all over the world for his humanity and kindness and today a member from that family is joining us. She is an educated woman," Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu said after meeting her at the actor's house in Moga district.

On his turn, CM Channi said, "It's a fortunate thing that a person from such a good family is coming to our party."

When asked whether Malvika Sood will fight the poll from the Moga assembly constituency, the Punjab CM indicated that she would be the party's choice.

"It is a matter of great happiness for us that a young woman who has earned a name for herself by running an NGO and dedicated herself to the people's service is joining our party," Sidhu said while welcoming her into the Congress.

Referring to Malvika Sood's joining the Congress, Sidhu said, "In the cricketing world, it is called a game-changer."

"She is an young and educated woman, and her education as software engineer will help her in her life ahead," Sidhu said.

Actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero when the country was first hit by Covid-19 in 2020. He lend his helping hand to thousands of migrant workers stuck in different parts of the country.

From arranging food and accommodation to sending them to their respective places through special buses, the actor did his best to do his bit for the people in need. He remained active on social media pages and responded proactively to the help requests coming his way.

His gesture won the hearts of people as netizens on social media hailed his good efforts.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood, stepped down as Punjab's state icon just over a year after his appointment as his sister was going to contest in the Punjab Assembly Elections. He said, "Like all good things, this journey has come to an end too," Sood, whose family is from Moga, said in his position. "I've voluntarily stepped down as the State Icon of Punjab. This decision was mutually taken by me and EC in light of my family member contesting in Punjab Assembly Elections. I wish them luck for future endeavours."