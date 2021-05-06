Actor Siddharth compares Tejasvi Surya to Ajmal Kasab after BBMP bed-for-bribe scam finds communal twist

Why was the collapsed overbridge in Mumbai known as 'Kasab bridge'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 06: Tamil and Telugu actor Siddharth who is well known for his role in the film 'Rang de Basanti' on Thursday tweeted condemning BJP's Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya.

Taking to Twitter, the actor who is known for fearlessly criticising BJP, wrote,"@Tejasvi_Surya is far more dangerous and just a decade older than #AjmalKasab. Save this tweet. It will unfortunately age well."

It should be noted that Ajmal Kasab was a member of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was one of the terrorists who killed many in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

However, the tweet is no longer visible on the actor's twitter handle.

This didn't go well with Tweitterati who started criticising Siddharth for attacking the MP's words, others are of the opinion that even if one has a difference in political opinion, comparison with a terrorist is not warranted. The tweet earned a lot of criticism and hashtag #Siddharth strated trending on Twitter.

Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar alleged on Tuesday that beds were being blocked in the name of asymptomatic patients in home isolation and sold to others by some staff in the south zone COVID war room.The MP and MLAs also questioned the presence of 17 Muslim workers among 205 in the system.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya unravels big scam in COVID-19 bed bookings by BBMP

In doing so, the group, including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, also gave a communal twist to the allegations, questioning the presence of 17 Muslim workers among 205 in the system.

However, he rejected allegations that he 'communalised' the issue of irregularities in Covid-19 bed-blocking in Bengaluru.