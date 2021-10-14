Actor & Producer Amol Ghodke honored by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Covid-19 outbreak has been a nightmare for the whole world, even our abundant country India couldn't be unaffected by it. In these times many Covid Warriors came forward to help everyone. Actor - Producer Amol Ghodke is one such Covid Warrior.

He came forward to work for our society in more than one way and helped many in many ways. This selfless gesture of such people is definitely award and appreciation worthy. Taking note of this very important thing Deepali Sayed Charitable Trust has felicitated Amol Ghodke and other covid warriors for their work by the hands of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Raj Bhavan.

Here in this event, Maharashtra's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded Amol Ghodke as a covid warrior with a trophy, certificate and check of ₹ 50,000/- as a token of appreciation. After giving this award Mr Koshyari has appreciated Amol Ghodke's work and his continuous efforts towards society in such crucial times and has motivated yet inspired him to keep working for such good causes. Actress Deepali Sayed has also appreciated him a lot for his work. About receiving the award and this honor Amol Ghodke has expressed his thoughts.

He said - "I feel really honoured and overwhelmed by this and I'm so grateful to everyone for taking a note of my work. These kinds of appreciations motivate me to work more and more for our society and nation. I will be using this ₹ 50,000/- for the social cause and social work." In this event, K.E.M. Hospital's Dr Hemant Deshmukh, Nair Hospital's Dr Ramesh Bharmal, Cooper Hospital's Dr. Shailesh Mohite, Meera Bhayandar Municipal Corporation commissioner Dilip Dhole and few more covid warriors were felicitated too.

Amol Ghodke is known for his skills and knowledge in the field of Digital Media Marketing and artist management. He is a skilled actor and a successful producer too. His projects are very dear to his fans and to his audience. Apart from his successful career, he is a hardcore social worker. In such times like pandemic, Amol Ghodke has helped many people in various ways.

He has worked for orphan kids and orphanages on many levels which helped them survive in such times. He gave many donations in these times to whoever needed it. He helped in providing food to people. When many people were not able to get beds and treatments Amol made sure to help them as well. Amol has proved that no matter what you do your first duty is towards your nation, towards your society and if we help each other then only we can grow as a nation.

The honour he received is definitely hard-earned and well deserved. We congratulate him on his award and look forward to see him receiving more and more awards further.

Story first published: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 21:04 [IST]