Actor-politician Vijayakanth admitted to hospital in Chennai due to breathlessness

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 19: DMDK founder and actor Vijayakanth has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of breathlessness.

Vijayakanth, who had been keeping a low profile for the last couple of years due to ill-health, had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 on 23 September last year with mild symptoms and was discharged 10 days later on 2 October.

He was readmitted to the hospital on 6 October for secondary tests and discharged four days later.