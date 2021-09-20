Actor Manik Marria gets a role in a Bollywood movie, says will not leave his dietician career

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

The world tells us to follow a dream and to get so good at it that no one can beat us. However, many among us are multi-talented, so much so that we excel at everything we do. Manik Marria's story is similar. He always dreamt of being in the showbiz world. He worked hard and achieved that by becoming a popular celebrity dietician. Manik also dreamt of acting and recently fulfilled that dream too.

Manik has been offered a role in a Bollywood movie. We asked Manik about his feelings and he said he is elated. However, Manik also said that he will continue to be a dietician and fitness consultant. 'Making people fit is my primary career and I will never leave it ', said the 26-year-old.

The fact that Manik comes from a non-Bollywood background, makes his achievements stand out all the more. His hard work and positive attitude have made it possible for him to come so far. Manik completed his graduation in nutrition. He has also studied and achieved some other certifications in the field of fitness and nutrition. He began his journey as a freelance dietician right after completing his graduation. His vast knowledge in the field and commitment to his own fitness goals helped him attract many clients. As a result, today Manik has made it big as a fitness consultant and many big names in the industry attribute their success to him. The long list of names includes celebrities like Sooraj Pancholi, Sahil Khan, Karan Tacker, Asim Riaz, and several others. Now that he has also bagged a role in a movie, Manik couldn't be prouder.

His name is among the few names that come to mind when one thinks of fat loss experts and celebrity nutritionists. He also has experience in PCOD management. Over the years, he has received abundant appreciation for his work.

Manik also has numerous fans on social media who are in awe of his fitness tips and the results that his clients achieve. He had nearly 500k fans on TikTok and now has 32k followers on Instagram. His follower base is increasing each day. Manik has also been associated with many fitness brands for their branding. He is in love with what he does and it reflects in his work and demeanor.

Manik's multi-talented personality deserves applause and we wish he achieves everything he desires and deserves. We also wish him luck for his upcoming movie.