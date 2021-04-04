Actor Govinda tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

YouTube
    Mumbai, Apr 04: Actor Govinda has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is under home quarantine, his wife Sunita Ahuja said on Sunday. The 57-year-old actor has "mild symptoms" and is following necessary protocol.

    Actor Govinda
    "He (Govinda) tested positive today morning. His symptoms are absolutely mild. There's nothing to worry about. He is quarantining at home and taking precautions," Sunita told PTI.

    Govinda was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 comedy "Rangeela Raja". Earlier in the day, superstar Akshay Kumar and "Bandish Bandits" actor Ritwik Bhowmik also tested positive for COVID-19.

    On Saturday, Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus, the highest spike in a single day.

