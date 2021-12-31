Actor GK Pillai passes away: Who was veteran Malayalam artiste died at the age of 97?

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31: Veteran Malayalam actor G Kesava Pillai, popularly known as G K Pillai, considered as one of the oldest actors in the industry, passed away on Friday. He was aged 97, family sources said.

He passed away due to age-related ailments. The actor is survived by six children and his wife died years ago.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan mourned his death and remembered Pillai as an actor who gained a place in the minds of different generations through his unique acting style.

Who was GK Pillai?

The actor, who was blessed with profound voice, sturdy physique and had unique articulation style, worked in over 320 movies and a handful of TV serials in his sprawling career.

Born in the year 1924 at Chirayinkeezhu in the district, Pillai joined the army at the age of 16 years before entering the film industry. After completing his 12-years-long military service, he returned to the home state and decided to follow his passion to work in the film industry.

His acquaintance with evergreen actor Prem Nazir helped him to get his entry ticket to Mollywood. In 1954, he made his acting debut with "Snehaseema". Though he established himself as an actor through villainous roles, he enacted a handful of lovable character roles in his later career in both films and serials.

"Snapaka Yoyannan", "Sthanarthi Saramma", "Ashwamedham", "Aromal Unni, "Choola", "Harichandran" and Karyasthan" were some of his popular movies.

After being a busy actor till the 1980s, he suddenly took a break from his acting career and later returned to the industry in 2005 through TV serials. "Kunkumapoovu" and "Kadamattathu Kathanar" were some among his popular serials. PTI

Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 13:31 [IST]