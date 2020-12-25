Actor Gauahar Khan marries choreographer Zaid Darbar in an Intimate Ceremony

Mumbai, Dec 25: The couple hosted their chiksa and Mehendi ceremonies earlier this week. Sharing pictures of her mehendi, Gauahar wrote, "Writing our love story on each other's hearts forever with the blessings of our family and friends and above all Allah."

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, the actor had written, "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it's reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid."

Gauahar Khan had previously shared an animated video on Instagram, which detailed her love story with Zaid Dabar. She shared with her followers that the two bumped into each other during the lockdown as they shopped for groceries and hit it off instantly. They started texting and their dates comprised of long drives and Zoom calls.