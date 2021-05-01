Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

Shut down India for a 'few weeks': Dr Fauci on COVID-19 crisis

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 01: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, a popular character actor in films and television, has passed away due of Covid-19 complications. He was 52. He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

The news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.

Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid.

A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials.

Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones.



ॐ शान्ति !

🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021

Kanwarpal was born in Solan Himachal Pradesh, India. He was the son of an Indian Army officer, Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra in 1963.

For the unversed, after retiring from the Indian Army, Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003. He made appearances in several films such as 'Page 3', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Aarakshan', 'Murder 2', '2 States' and 'The Ghazi Attack', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Joker', 'Horror Story', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' among others.