YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Assembly Elections 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus passes away

    Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, a popular character actor in films and television, has passed away due of Covid-19 complications. He was 52. He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

    Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid-19 complications at 52

    The news of his demise was shared by filmmaker Ashoke Pandit on Twitter.

    He wrote, "Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones."

    Kanwarpal was born in Solan Himachal Pradesh, India. He was the son of an Indian Army officer, Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra in 1963.

    For the unversed, after retiring from the Indian Army, Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003. He made appearances in several films such as 'Page 3', 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Aarakshan', 'Murder 2', '2 States' and 'The Ghazi Attack', 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Joker', 'Horror Story', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' among others.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 13:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X