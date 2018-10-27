  • search

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj arrested, taken to custody by Pune Police

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pune, Oct 27: The police have taken Sudha Bharadwaj into custody after her bail plea was rejected by a Pune court.

    Activist Sudha Bharadwaj
    Activist Sudha Bharadwaj Image courtesy: Twitter

    She was formally arrested today. Although the police had reached her home yesterday, they were unable to take her into custody as the laws do not permit the arrest of a lady after sunset.

    The Pune court had rejected the bail pleas of Sudha, Arun Ferriera and Vernon Gonsalves. Ferriera and Gonsalves were arrested in Mumbai on Friday itself.

    Also Read | Urban naxal case: Review seeking SIT probe into arrest of activists rejected by SC

    The activists said to be close to naxalites had been under house arrest since August 29.

    The Supreme Court had on September 28 given them four weeks time to seek legal remedies. It may be recalled that hey had been first arrested on August 28 along with Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha in connection with the Elgar Parishad case.

    Earlier this week a review had been filed challenging the decision of the Supreme Court.

    The court had however refused an early hearing in the case. The court also refused to entertain the plea of the defence lawyers that Pune Police be restrained from arresting them for a week to enable them to appeal this decision in a higher court. Immediately after this, teams of Pune Police which were already in Mumbai, moved to take custody of Gonsalves and Ferreira.

    Ferreira and Gonsalves tried to seek extension of their house arrest from the Bombay High Court but the plea was rejected. The matter has been posted for hearing on November 1.

    Read more about:

    activists sudha bharadwaj bail plea pune court rejected arrested naxalites supreme court

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue