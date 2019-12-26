Activist parents jailed for CAA protest in Varanasi, 14-month-old baby alone at home

Varanasi, Dec 26: Among all the other states Uttar Pradesh has faced more violence against Citizenship Amendment Act protest recently. The protest has turned into a nightmare for few in UP after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to take revenge. A 14-month-old toddler in Varanasi has been without her parents for a week after the activist they were arrested and jailed last Thursday.

The UP police arrested the activist couple for attending protest against CAA.

Earlier, CAA protest have claimed 16 lives across UP. On Tuesday, the Rampur district administration have sent an identical notice was sent to 28 people for the recovery of damage to public property.

Reportedly, nearly 60 people have been detained in Varanasi for protesting despite a ban on large gatherings.

The activist couple are well-known activists Ekta and Ravi Shekhar, who runs an NGO called Climate Agenda that focuses on air pollution in Varanasi.

On December 19, the couple was detained by the UP police while they joined a protest organised by Left groups in the city. Their 14-month-old daughter, Ayra is now being taken care of by her relatives at their home.

Sheila Tiwari, Ravi's mother said that the toddler is not willing to eat anything. Somehow the family managed to feed her

The relatives and well-wishers of Ekta and Ravi stated the priority for them is to get bail for the couple and to fight the case legally in court.

However, Varanasi police have justified the arrest as the ruckus and unlawful crowd of people led to tension and violence in town.

According to the CAA, non-Muslim refugees who came to India till December 31, 2014, to escape religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be given Indian citizenship.