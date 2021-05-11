Active COVID cases down by over 30,000 in 24 hours first time in 61 days

With 39,305 new Covid-19 cases, Karnataka pushes Maharashtra to 2nd spot in India's Covid tally

New Delhi, May 11: The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The total recoveries in a span of 24 hours too outnumbered the daily new COVID-19 cases after 61 days. The total active cases now comprise 16.16 per cent of the country''s total coronavirus infections.

Thirteen states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.68 per cent of India''s total active cases, the ministry said.

The ministry said 24.44 per cent of the total active cases in the country have been reported from 10 districts including Bengaluru Urban, Pune, Delhi, Ernakulam, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Thrissur, Jaipur, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi -- reported 69.88 per cent of the 3,29,942 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the ministry said.

Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,305. It is followed by Maharashtra with 37,236 cases and Tamil Nadu which reported 28,978 new cases.

India''s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,90,27,304 with 3,56,082 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.28 per cent of the new recoveries, the ministry said.

The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent, it said.

A total 3,876 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours and 10 states account for 73.09 per cent of the new fatalities, it said.

Karnataka saw the maximum casualties (596) followed by Maharashtra (549), it said.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has increased to 17.27 crore.

A total of 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,15,519 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 95,64,242 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 65,05,744 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,40,54,058 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 78,53,514 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 25,59,339 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years who have been administered the first dose.

Besides, 5,55,10,630 and 71,95,632 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the first and second dose respectively while, 5,38,06,205 and 1,56,60,702 people aged above 60 have taken the first and second dose.

According to the ministry, 5,24,731 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group have received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 25,59,339 across 30 states and UTs since the start of the phase-3 of vaccination drive.

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.7 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, it said.

More than 25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

As on day 115 (May 10) of the vaccination drive, a total of 25,03,756 doses were administered, the ministry said.

Across 18,542 sessions, 10,75,948 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 14,27,808 people received their second dose of vaccine, it said.

Besides, 8,900 oxygen concentrators, 5,043 oxygen cylinders, 18 oxygen generation plants, 5,698 ventilators/BiPAP machines and more than 3.4 lakh Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered/dispatched to states and UTs to strengthen and supplement their COVID response, so far.

The Union government is ensuring streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid to states and UTs through faster customs clearances, and use of air and road, the ministry said.

