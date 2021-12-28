Actionable intel by India, diplomacy by India led to arrest of Khalistan terrorist in Germany

Ludhiana blast: Had it gone as per plan, effect would have been devastating

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Indian Agencies had been closely coordinating with their counterparts in Germany following the Ludhiana Court blast that took place on December 23.

Two days after the blast, the Intelligence assessment showed that Jaswinder SIngh Multani, a member of the banned radical Sikh group, Sikhs for Justice was behind the blast. He at the behest of a Babbar Khalsa terrorist from Pakistan conspired and carried out the attack. They were also in the process of undertaking more such attacks.

With the Intelligence on Multani being actionable in nature, the agencies coordinating with their German counterparts. The Narendra Modi government stepped up the pressure and used all diplomatic tools at its disposal to ensure that Multani was arrested.

The arrest of Multani clearly shows how good the bilateral relations are between India and Germany.

While the diplomacy and quick action worked with Germany, there has been little success when it comes to the UK and Canada which hosts a large number of pro-Khalistan activists and terrorists.

is being interrogated by the agencies in Germany after his name cropped up in the blast.

He was arrested by the Federal Police from Erfurt in Central Germany following a request by the Indian agencies. On December 23 one person was killed and 6 others injured in a blast at a court in Ludhiana.

The Intelligence agencies had learnt that a Germany based Khalistan terrorist and another from the Babbar Khalsa in Pakistan had planned this attack after being tasked by the ISI.

The Babbar Khalsa terrorist who is currently in Pakistan has been identified as Harvinder Singh Sandhu, while the Khalistan supporter based in Germany is Jaswinder SIngh Multani.

Both had coordinated with each other and planned the attack. The attack was first of the many other acts of terror they had planned to destabilise Punjab, an Intelligence Bureau official told OneIndia.

Sandhu according to the IB official is also wanted in scores of cases that include cross border smuggling. Sandhu is wanted in 30 different cases that include murder, smuggling of arms and ammunition, drug peddling etc.

Siddharth Chattopadhyay, the state police chief said that the accused Gagandeep probably met with some people including Khalistani elements and drug smugglers while he was in jail. He had very good technical skills and the initial inquiry reveals that he had gone inside the washroom to assemble the bomb. We also have strong leads that the narco-terrorists and pro-Khalistani elements are behind this attack, he also said.

The suspect was identified as a Gagandeep Singh alias Gaggi. He was dismissed from service in 2019 for his alleged involvement in drug peddling. He was posted as the head constable at a police station in Khanna at the time of him being dismissed. The drug peddling case was investigated by the Ludhiana unit of the Special Task Force.

The former cop had spent 25 months in jail before getting bail on September 8. The hearing in the case was scheduled to be held on Friday, but the matter was adjourned to February 2022.

The investigators would now look into whether Gaggi was tasked by the ISI's Khalistan network in Germany to carry out this attack. Moreover Gaggi could have been roped in easily as he had a personal interest as his hearing in the drug case was coming on Friday. He also had a personal interest in carrying out the blast as he may have been looking to destroy documents relating to his case.

The ISI had tasked Jaswinder Multani , a Germany based pro-Khalistan terrorist to carry out this blast. Multani has a strong network within India has been in the business of supplying arms and ammunition through his contacts in the ISI.

