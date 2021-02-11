Modi govt to deal sternly with 'Tukde Tukde gang' trying to take advantage of farmers stir: Union Minister

Action will be taken if social media is misused to spread fake news and violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 11: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday warned social media companies that while they have a big role in Digital India programme, action will be taken if they are misused to spread fake news and incite violence.

''We respect social media a lot, it has empowered common people. Social media has a big role in Digital India programme. However, if social media is misused to spread fake news, violence then action will be taken,'' Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Rajya Sabha.

Withheld some accounts within India, to continue advocating right of free expression: Twitter

His statement came a day after the government expressed "strong displeasure" over Twitter's delay in taking prompt action against accounts and hashtags spreading misinformation and provocative content around the farmers' stir.