Action plan on air pollution: NGT sets 48 hr deadline for Delhi govt

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Monday set a deadline for Delhi Government to file its action plan regarding air pollution within 48 hours.

The tribunal observed that 'situation is getting from poor to worst, children are suffering and the Delhi Government has not even filed its action plan'. States of Haryana and UP have already filed their action plan.

Last month, NGT had directed the Delhi government and four neighbouring states to submit a comprehensive action plan on ways to deal with the severe air pollution.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar had ordered the AAP government and states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to positively submit their plan before December 4.

"This action plan should have a direct nexus to the levels of pollution once the pollution levels of PM2.5 and PM10 increase 300 and 500 micro gramme per cubic meter respectively. The steps for preventing and controlling the air pollution should automatically come into play and should not depend upon the decision of the government officers in any of the states," the bench said.

(With agency inputs)