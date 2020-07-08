  • search
    New Delhi, July 08: India's drug controller has directed the state authorities to ensure that there is no black marketing or over-pricing of the antiviral drug remdesivir, that has been allowed under emergency use authorisation for the severely ill patients of COVID-19 disease.

    Act sternly against those black marketing remdesivir: DGCI

    In a letter to the state drug controllers, Drug Controller General of India, V G Somani wrote, this office has received a letter from M/s Local Circles, through ministry of health, raising concerns regarding black marketing and over pricing of the drug Remdesivir by certain unscrupulous persons.

    Central drug agency warns of black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir

    In view of the above, you are requested to instruct your enforcement officials to keep strict vigil on the matter to prevent black-marketing and sale of the drug Remdesivir injection above maximum retail price, he also wrote.

    Further the state drug authorities have been told to take strict action against those who are found to be fleecing patients and to stop its sale immediately, if anyone is found to be selling it above the maximum price.

    The emergency authorisation allows products to be used for treatment without full data on their safety and efficacy. This is yet to be submitted as the trials continue. There also needs to be a written informed consent from those who are to be given the medicine.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
